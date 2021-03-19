Meghan Markle, Prince Harry REACT as UK tabloid's 'predatory practices' of hiring private investigator surface.

A private investigator recently revealed that UK tabloid The Sun paid him to privately investigate Meghan Markle and provide secret information on her when she began dating Prince Harryy in 2016.

Bombshell after bombshells! Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle candidly spoke about their lives being endangered after security was cut off, an explosive report has now come forward. Turns out, a Los Angeles-based private investigator Daniel Portley-Hanks aka Danno told The New York Times that the UK tabloid The Sun paid him to privately investigate and provide private information on Meghan shortly after she began dating Harry.

Daniel revealed that this secret information included Meghan's cellphone numbers, Social Security numbers, car details and home addresses. This information was handed over to The Sun and Daniel said that he received $2,055 for the job. The information given by Daniel led to The Sun tracking down Meghan's father Thomas Markle as well as half sister Samantha Markle which resulted in every little detail about the Markle's being published.

Harry and Meghan reacted to the shocking revelations made by Daniel and issued a statement via their spokesperson. It said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships. They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before," the statement read.

Daniel used the database TLOxp to log into and source Meghan's private information, NYT report revealed. Another news piece in Byline Investigates disclosed that Daniel furnished all the information on Meghan to The Sun in a 90-page report on 30 October, 2016.

It included email accounts, car registration numbers and information of her family as well. Not just that, Daniel also stated that he clicked pictures of Meghan's Hollywood home as well as her father's.

In a statement, Daniel also apologised to Meghan and Harry as well as the Queen. Via Byline Investigates, he said, "I'm sorry to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for targeting her family, particularly her dad, on behalf of The Sun. I never wanted to cause Meghan Markle harm, and wouldn't have done the job if I'd have known it would lead to all these problems. I also wanted to take this opportunity to apologise to The Queen, because I realise the harm of what I did for The Sun has affected the whole family."

On the other hand, The Sun reacted to the reports saying that it made a "legitimate request" to Daniel to obtain information on Meghan Markle. They also added that a "legal undertaking" was in place and that he was "instructed to act lawfully".

