Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected Earl of Dumbarton title for Archie; Feared bullying over word 'dumb'

A source revealed to the UK paper that not just Meghan Markle, but Prince Harry too was concerned about Earl of Dumbarton title for son Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to make headlines for several reasons. From Harry's arrival in the UK next month to the birth of their daughter Lili, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping royal experts and their fans busy. Now, a latest report in The Telegraph reveals that Meghan and Harry rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton for their firstborn, son Archie. The report revealed that the parents feared bullying and teasing over the use of word "dumb” and jokes related to it.

By naming their son Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor, Meghan and Harry avoided the earldom title which Queen Elizabeth had reportedly first given Harry before his 2018 royal wedding. A source revealed to the UK paper that Meghan and Harry were concerned about the title.

"They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’ they were worried about how that might look,” a royal source told The Telegraph. Another insider added, "It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry."

The report cited "multiple sources" who confirmed the reasoning behind Meghan and Harry rejecting the Earl of Dumbarton title. Archie's titles also came up for discussion during their explosive Oprah interview in March wherein the couple stated that they wanted their son to be given the title of Prince for protection and security reasons.

"They (Royal institution) were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy, where I was going, ‘Hold on for a second.’ They said (he’s not going to get security) because he’s not going to be a prince. Okay, well, he needs to be safe so we’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, but if you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect that protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe," Meghan had said during the interview.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shares FIRST glimpse of the star since bombshell conservatorship hearing

Share your comment ×