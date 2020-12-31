Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby Archie wishes fans a happy new year on their debut podcast

During their debut Spotify podcast, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby Archie recently took the mike to wish their fans a happy new year!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared baby Archie’s voice for the first time! In the clip, their son Archie is wishing fans a happy new year on their debut podcast. Today, the couple released the first podcast in their new series, Archewell Audio, as part of a 30 million Pound deal with Spotify. The holiday special by the streaming service included interviews with a number of big-name guests like Sir Elton John, James Cordon, and the Duke and Duchess themselves.

Introducing the episode, Harry says begging by welcoming fans to their 2020 Holiday special. He then continues saying, that while this year has been difficult, the duo wanted to take the opportunity to thank frontline workers for their compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it. Meghan then chimed in and added that they also want to remember people who have lost loved ones this year. "Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season," The Duchess said. Harry added that this year there were many instances where people weren't able to be at a loved one's side or say goodbye as they would have wished, so they wanted to take the opportunity to express these things to fans.

During the podcast, the proud parents bring little Archie to the microphone, with Harry saying "you can speak into it.” Meghan then asks: "Archie is it fun?" and he repeats the word "fun". The little one then copies his dad to say happy new year, followed by a heart-melting giggle.

