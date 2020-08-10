Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s book claims that the Duchess educated the Duke on social issues like racism

According to the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming biographical book, the Duchess of Sussex guided the Duke on his public journey to understand social issues like racism on a deeper level.

The Sussexes new biographical book claims that Duchess Meghan Markle has been a driving force in Prince Harry's "woke" re-education. The author of Finding Freedom says the Suits alum guided her husband on his "public journey" to become aware of issues like racism. The couple recently made headlines after their move to the US with baby Archie post-separation from the Royal Family to start a new, independent life. They originally shifted to Canada with baby Archie but moved to a luxury mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles amidst the coronavirus pandemic to be closer to American Meghan's mum.

The detailed tell-all book describing the lead-up to "Megxit" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claims a series of rifts with senior royals and courtiers drove a wedge between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. It includes allegations of an icy relationship between Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

It also claims that the couple clashed with the 'old guard' among traditionally-minded royal circles, who were said to have openly resented waiting on the former actress. Mr Scobie told British outlet NPR that Meghan had been instrumental in helping her royal husband to rethink the way he saw the world, saying: "I think Harry's journey to wokeness has been very public.” "We've sort of seen him learning and educating himself along the way. "But this experience of witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time that he ever saw someone in his life or someone that he was particularly close to affected by it in a certain way,” Scobie told the publication.

The book co-author continued: "We talk about some of the more obvious examples in some of the media coverage. But I think the things that have flown under the radar are some of the sorts of othering of Meghan that we've seen. We've sort of seen it repeatedly that she's not one of us. And now, what do they mean by not one of us?" "And I think there are things like that which Harry's really had to become more attuned to and learn to see when it happens in front of him. And Meghan would have been the person that guided him on that journey."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has previously said the couple did not contribute to Finding Freedom, but he did not deny the content of published extracts. The spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are bonding with new neighbour Adele at pilates class: Report

Share your comment ×