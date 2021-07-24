Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s possessions CLEARED OUT of Frogmore Cottage after duo’s book deal news

After reports of tension between the royal family, a new report states that Prince Harry’s belongings that were left behind at his former home Frogmore Cottage in the UK, from the time he lived there with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, have been removed and placed in storage. The cottage was home to the Duke and Duchess for almost 2 years before they stepped down as royals and moved to the US in January 2020.

The Sun reported that the staff at Windsor Castle reportedly came over and emptied Harry and Meghan's living quarters and bedroom. The news comes after Harry’s recent visit to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Di’s statue on July 1. The Sun also reported that the couple’s belongings, which included framed pictures from their bedroom, were boxed up and placed at the Windsor castle. Sources are also saying that the palace may ship Harry and Meghan's possessions to their mansion in Montecito, California.

While news of tension between royals is nothing new, the move establishes that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, have no plans to return to Frogmore Cottage or the UK for that matter and will apparently hand back the cottage after their rental deal runs out next April. Princess Eugenie is currently staying at the cottage with her husband Jack and son August.

An insider told The Sun: “Staff from Windsor Castle were in Frogmore just days after Harry flew back to California after the statue unveiling. They cleared out his personal possessions such as framed pictures he had left behind in his and Meghan’s old bedroom.” In the light of Harry’s new book deal, sources are suggesting that the duo may not even return for next year’s Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas plans to take her and Prince Harry to court to see his grandchildren