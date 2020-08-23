Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s son Archie to face THIS huge royal restriction regarding marriage?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 1-year-old son Archie will be expected to abide by one royal restriction when he gets married, according to British law. Scroll down for details.

One royal expert has claimed Meghan and Prince Harry's baby Archie could be subject to a royal law surrounding his marriage, whether or not he decides to use his royal title. According to a constitutional expert via Mirror UK, the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act rule implies royals who are sixth-in-line to the throne and above to ask the presiding monarch for permission to marry, and this rule is likely to apply to Archie one day.

Expert Iain MacMarthanne explained Archie is likely to be subject to the same royal rule as his cousins - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Archie Harrison, one, is expected to be raised in Montecito, Santa Barbara, after Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, bought a home and settled there last month. It is reported by the British tabloid that Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to ditch their roles as senior royals was in part motivated by their wish to give Archie a "more peaceful life."

While the doting parents did not give Archie a royal title following his birth, he is still seventh in line to the throne and will move up the line of succession when his grandfather Prince Charles, 71, becomes king. Once Prince Charles is king Archie will automatically become a prince and it will be up to him to decide whether he wants to use his royal title when he reaches 18.

According to reports by Mirror UK, the Duke and Duchess along with young Archie were due to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral this summer but the trip was called off amid the coronavirus pandemic. In case you missed it, Meghan and Harry have still kept their UK home at Frogmore Cottage but it is not clear when they will next step foot in the UK.

