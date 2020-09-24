Meghan Markle & Prince Harry set to be parents again? Duo is ‘excited for the next phase of their journey’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning on becoming parents again as the couple settles in their new house in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ready to expand their family! A source via Us Weekly recently told the tabloid: “Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time.” “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!” Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, who wed in May 2018, are parents of son Archie, 15 months.

“Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her,” the source adds. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”

In case you missed it, last month, the Royal pair moved into their USD 14.65 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival,” a rep for the pair said at the time. “And hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,” a source told US Weekly at the time.

“Meghan wanted them to find their footing with Archie first, and also get the big move out of the way and know where they were going career-wise,” the source explains. “Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to vote; Duke says ‘I wasn't able to vote in the UK my entire life’

Share your comment ×