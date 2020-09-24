  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry set to be parents again? Duo is ‘excited for the next phase of their journey’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning on becoming parents again as the couple settles in their new house in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California.
2462 reads Mumbai
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry set to be parents again? Meghan Markle & Prince Harry set to be parents again? Duo is ‘excited for the next phase of their journey’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ready to expand their family! A source via Us Weekly recently told the tabloid: “Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time.” “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!” Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, who wed in May 2018, are parents of son Archie, 15 months.

 

“Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her,” the source adds. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”

 

In case you missed it, last month, the Royal pair moved into their USD 14.65 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival,” a rep for the pair said at the time. “And hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,” a source told US Weekly at the time. 

 

“Meghan wanted them to find their footing with Archie first, and also get the big move out of the way and know where they were going career-wise,” the source explains. “Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead,” the source added.

 

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to vote; Duke says ‘I wasn't able to vote in the UK my entire life’

Credits :US Weekly, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement