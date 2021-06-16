Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share daughter Lili's first picture on royal family's WhatsApp group

With no pressures of royal protocol, Meghan and Harry enjoyed a private birth without the paparazzi hoopla as they welcomed daughter Lili in the US and shared the joy with the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child -- daughter Lili on 4 June but announced it to the world only a few days later. With no pressures of royal protocol, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a private birth without the paparazzi hoopla around it. They welcomed Lili in the US and the royal family was informed accordingly. Now, a latest report in Entertainment Tonight reveals that Meghan and & Harry shared daughter Lili's first picture on royal family's WhatsApp group.

The portal's source revealed that the couple shared a photograph of baby Lili over text with family members shortly after her birth. What's surprising here is that the royal family use a WhatsApp group to stay in touch! The group includes extended members of the family who use it to stay in touch.

Just yesterday, another report revealed that Prince Harry had informed sister-in-law Kate Middleton about the birth of his daughter over a text message. Instead of ringing up his older brother Prince William, Harry informed Kate who is reportedly playing the "peacemaker" between the two.

In fact, at a recent royal engagement, Kate was even asked about Lili's birth and the Duchess of Cambridge smilingly replied that she cannot wait to meet her. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon," Kate had said.

Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth as they named their daughter after her beloved nickname -- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

ALSO READ: Would Princess Diana have approved of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Los Angeles move? Her voice coach OPINES

Share your comment ×