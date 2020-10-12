  1. Home
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share special update on baby Archie; Say ‘we are fortunate to watch him grow’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently revealed an important update on baby Archie. During a chat with Malala Yousafzai, the duo opened up about how they have been able to spend more time as a family amidst COVID.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing some of baby Archie’s personal moments! The couple took part of a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai to celebrate the International Day of the Girl and opened up about how they have been able to spend more time as a family throughout the past few months.

 

“We were both there for his first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Harry revealed. “In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments,” Meghan added.

 

Watch their full chat below:

 

In case you missed it, today, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the Duchess joined the Duke for a conversation with Teenager Therapy podcast to discuss the toll social media can take on your mental health. It was then that Meghan opened up about being the "most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019. 

 

Via People, the former Suits actress remembered being on maternity leave when the events were unfolding and she confessed it was "unsurvivable". "I can speak personally too, I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she recalled before she added, "Now, 8 months of that I wasn’t even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable,” Meghan noted that regardless of the age if untrue statements are being spread, it damages the mental and emotional well-being of a person. 

 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle reflects on being 'most trolled person in the entire world'; Clarifies her 'Not Okay' comment

Credits : People magazine, Getty Images, Malala Fund

