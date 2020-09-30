Meghan Markle & Prince Harry SHUT claims of their silver screen debut; Duo ‘not taking part in reality shows’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have denied that they are about to enter the world of reality TV. It was reported early Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning a show under their new Netflix deal. However, a spokesman for the couple denies the claims in UK paper The Sun, which said that the couple wanted to give people a "glimpse into their lives" while highlighting some of the causes most important to them. "The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows," the spokesman then told People magazine in a statement.

In case you missed it, Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, moved to California with 1-year-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles. They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of LA Now, the couple is starting their behind-the-scenes careers in the TV industry after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The couple will be producing films and series for the streaming giant including scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's shows. They will use those programs to focus on the issues that are important to them and reflect the causes that their nonprofit Archewell will nurture and champion. A source told People magazine that the planned projects with the streaming giant are: one, "an innovative nature docu-series," while the other is "an animated series that celebrates inspiring women."

The Sussex royals said in a statement when the deal was announced: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, and shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s anti-Donald Trump speech ‘violates’ exit deal; Royal family to boycott the duo?