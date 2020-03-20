Meghan Markle & Prince Harry SLAMMED for sharing Queen’s COVID 19 message: Take the Royal title off
While people in England are currently dealing with the Coronavirus health crisis, just like the rest of the world, it does not mean they have moved on from the whole Megxit drama. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently living in Canada, were slammed on social media for sharing Queen Elizabeth’s message for the UK amid COVID 19 pandemic. In her message, the 93-year-old monarch urged the country to unite and play their role in staying safe and stopping the virus from spreading.
Shortly after the message was posted, Meghan and Harry shared Queen’s post without any caption and people flooded the comment section and criticised them. “They should not be delivering any kind of message from the Queen. They are no longer working royals. Don’t they get it?” an Instagram user wrote. “Trust you two with information to navigate through difficult times??? ... my goodness! Get a real job and pay your own bill! Oh, take the Royal title off!” another comment read. “Please have a gesture towards the people of the UK in their hour of need, and *pledge to pay for your own security* so the gov can channel those astronomical funds towards other more prioritary needs,” another user commented.
Check out the posts here:
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
In another post shared on Meghan and Harry’s Insta account, the couple said they would use their social media account to share accurate information and facts from trusted experts and inspiring stories from around the world. Earlier this month, they visited the UK to take care of their pending royal duties and will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” their caption read.
