Meghan Markle, Prince Harry start repayment on Frogmore Cottage but it could take them 11 years to wrap it up?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have begun repaying taxpayers' money spent on redecorating the Frogmore Cottage. However, the couple might have to write cheques for at least 11 years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received the Frogmore Cottage as a gift from Queen Elizabeth II in 2019. The cottage doubled up into the royal couple's home and also witnessed Archie's birth. Eventually, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to make a new home in LA. However, Meghan and Harry have to sign off cheques for the Frogmore Cottage, despite their decision to leave the property. As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their second wedding anniversary in LA, reports about the couple shelling out a whopping sum on the property are making the headlines.

According to Emily Andrews, royal editor at the Mail on Sunday, Meghan and Harry are shelling USD 21,780 (£18,000) per month. The money is an attempt to return USD 3 million of the taxpayers' money spent on renovating the Grade II listed cottage. "It is being described as a 'rental-plus' agreement in which they pay more than what the commercial rate would be, enabling them to pay down those building costs with the excess," the report stated.

While the process has begun, the international report suggests it would take the couple at least 11 years of monthly repayments to cover the current sum to be returned. It is said that the renovation was unavoidable. Meghan reportedly chose "eco-friendly, toxin-free and vegan paint for the redecoration." The refurbishing was governed by designer Vicky Charles, a renowned interior designer in Oxfordshire.

While Harry and Meghan start repaying the amount, the couple gave a glimpse of their California home in a Zoom call a few days ago. Meghan and Harry crashed a Crisis Text Line meeting and surprise the employees. While the royals brought a smile on the employees' faces, they gave fans a peek into their new Hollywood home. Their new house boasted of rich, bold, and warm colors. The room in which they were seated had a large painting and two black lamps.

