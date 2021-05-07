Meghan Markle & Prince Harry still sour over military titles being stripped? Her new book sends coded message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly still not over the royals stripping his military titles away. According to royal experts, the former Duchess is sending a message about Harry’s enlistment through her upcoming book.

Earlier this week it was announced that former Duchess Meghan Markle will soon be releasing her first book--The Bench, a children’s novel, inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie. Now, after catching a glimpse of the 1 page that was released during the announcement, royal experts are opening up about what message this book sends. Royal expert Ingrid Seward recently spoke to The Sun UK and revealed her thoughts on the novel, Ingrid believes that the Duchess is trying to "send a coded message" to the royal family about their decision to strip Prince Harry of his military titles.

The page that was released during the announcement, featured an illustration of a ginger-haired dad dressed in Army uniform being reunited with his son, who he throws in the air, while the mum watches on through the window. Writing for the Sun, Ingrid pointed out that this is something Archie has never seen, adding: "Maybe Meghan is sending us a coded message that Harry has still not got over losing his military titles after the Queen stepped in."

Ingrid also commented on the former actress’ “hypocritical” behaviour for writing a book about fatherhood when she is still not speaking to her own. For the unversed, her relationship with Thomas Markle has been difficult since the royal wedding but things were made worse when he gave a copy of her emotional handwritten letter to the Mail on Sunday. Ingrid wrote: "Nor am I surprised at Meghan’s hypocrisy in writing a book about the joy of father and son bonding when the relationship between Harry and his own father Prince Charles has been brought to an all-time low by their Oprah interview.

