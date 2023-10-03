Meghan Markle-Prince Harry stuns at 2023 Invictus Games in heartwarming BTS photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have delighted fans with candid moments from their experience at the 2023 Invictus Games. Photographer Misan Harriman, known for capturing significant moments in their lives, has unveiled behind-the-scenes photographs that showcase the couple's love and support for the event.

A rehearsal snapshot

Among the newly-released photos, one striking black-and-white image captures Meghan, 42, sitting with a smile as she watches Harry, 39, rehearse with a microphone in hand on the stage at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games, which concluded on Sept. 16, held a special place in their hearts, evident in the candid moments they shared during preparations.

A heartfelt welcome

Harriman also shared a touching black-and-white photograph of Meghan and Harry arriving at the arena for the closing ceremony. Meghan can be seen with a supportive hand on Harry's back as they are welcomed by a group of well-wishers. The couple's warmth and genuine connection shine through in these moments.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, serve as a testament to his dedication to bringing wounded veterans together in a supportive and competitive environment. Harriman's photographs capture not only the essence of this event but also the love shared between Meghan and Harry, who have embraced their roles as humanitarians and parents. From pregnancy announcements to milestone celebrations, Harriman has been an integral part of documenting the Sussexes' journey. Their commitment to the Invictus Games reflects their passion for making a positive impact on the world, while their dedication to family shines through in every captured moment.

