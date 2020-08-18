Meghan Markle & Prince Harry in talks with multiple networks for their highly anticipated Hollywood debut

According to reports by Variety, The Sussexes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in talks with several networks as they prep to make their highly-anticipated Hollywood Debut.

Since Megxit happened in January this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for their plans to gain a foothold in Hollywood. And according to recent reports by Variety, the duo now seems to be taking steps towards that. According to sources via Variety, the couple has been quietly shopping an idea for a project around town, however, the concept behind their pitch remains unknown for now but it is reported that the couple has been taking meetings with several networks since June this year.

It is not certain yet if the pitch is supposed to be for a scripted or unscripted TV series or something else entirely. But whatever it is, the couple would like to serve as joint producers on the project, according to a source with knowledge of the top-secret idea. Insiders indicate their pitch has been shopped to numerous media companies. One venue that has heard the pitch is NBC Universal where a meeting was set with top executives at the company, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBC Universal Content Studios, who knew Markle from her years as an actor on Suits.

A source close to Markle told Variety that the former royal has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched. Markle’s first job after quitting royal life was to narrate a docuseries for Disney Plus, Elephants, which premiered in April. The movie benefits Elephants Without Borders, an organization that protects the elephants living in Botswana. The narrating gig came after Markle was seen chatting with Disney chairman Bob Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King last summer.

Prior to giving up their royal titles, Prince Harry announced in 2019 that he was partnering with Winfrey on an Apple TV+ docuseries about mental health. And last week, he made a surprise appearance in Netflix’s trailer for the documentary Rising Phoenix, which launches later this month and will tell the story of the Paralympic Games.

Whatever speaking engagements they may participate in are said to be focused on social issues, environmental concerns and mental health — all issues that are close to Markle and Prince Harry’s hearts, and could perhaps give a glimpse into the genre of content they might be pitching for any project on which they are involved.

