Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to throw a small theme party in LA to celebrate Archie's first birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for Archie's first birthday. The couple is reportedly throwing a small party in LA.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison turns one on May 6. Although there are a few weeks before the little munchkin's birthday, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already in planning mode. The couple has recently moved to Los Angeles from Canada. The move happened just before US President Donald Trump announced a lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While there is no saying when the lockdown will end, it hasn't stopped Meghan and Harry from planning Archie's birthday.

As per an Us Weekly report, the couple is organising a small theme party for the little one. A source informed the website that Meghan and Harry are throwing a theme party for Archie. Since the toddler loves animals, Meghan and Harry are organising animal-themed cupcakes for the party. "Archie’s such an animal lover. He has tons of animal books and fluffy toys," the source revealed.

The insider reveals the couple wanted to invite their friends but chose to go against it owing to the crisis. "It will be just the three of them,” the insider said. The couple were planning on hosting Meghan’s bestie, Jessica Mulroney, at the party. But former Suits star “refuses to take any risks” with guests or travel.

Harry and Meghan were planning on ringing in Archie's birthday in the Balmoral. The couple plan on “celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral … and have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds,” a source previously told the outlet. However, the plans were cancelled.

