Meghan Markle & Prince Harry wanted royal title for Archie; Palace aides were asked to brief press otherwise

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born, royal fans were taken aback by the fact that he didn’t have a royal title like his cousins. In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes discussed the same, stating that they wanted to have the option of a title due to the ‘security’ that it holds.

However, in the latest book Finding Freedom by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, via ET Canada it has been noted that “palace aides were actually instructed to brief the press the couple did not want a title for Archie.” The book has also revealed that the couple wanted the ‘option’ of a title due to the “level of security that only comes with a title.” The co-authors added that this ‘differential treatment’ the couple was provided with had acted as a ‘major sting’ to the Sussexes.

In the Oprah interview that Meghan and Harry had been a part of, the duo was clear that they feared their son was not safe without a royal title. “The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way other grandchildren [are] [sic],” Meghan noted. Despite Archie not having a title as yet, the situation might change when Prince Charles ascends the monarchy, since Archie would be directly in line with the reigning monarch then.

But with the new revelations in the book, it would be interesting to witness if Archie receives a title of his own in the future, and whether his sister Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor also gets the privilege to have a title of her own.

