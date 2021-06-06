Meghan Markle & Prince Harry WELCOME their baby girl; Duo pays ode to Queen & Princess Diana with special name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten Windsor and shared an update on how the mother and daughter duo is doing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some big news!! The duo just announced that they recently welcomed their second child and first daughter together! Just moments ago, the two revealed the name of their baby girl, which is an ode to Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mum Princess Diana. The duo welcomed their little one Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz," a statement from the couple shared via BBC, adding, "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The duo paid homage to Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. The nickname was given by the close family to the Queen when she was a child. Prince Philip was the last person who referred to the Queen as Lillibet. Princess Diana also got a nod from the couple; The newborn baby girl’s middle name Diana pays tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Prince William & Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte, also has Diana as one of her middle names. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a statement from the couple explained. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

Lili's last name should sound familiar to followers of the famous family. Not only is it shared with her big brother, Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie, 2, it’s also used by some other descendants of their great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip.

