Meghan Markle & Prince Harry WELCOME their baby girl; Duo pays ode to Queen & Princess Diana with special name
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some big news!! The duo just announced that they recently welcomed their second child and first daughter together! Just moments ago, the two revealed the name of their baby girl, which is an ode to Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mum Princess Diana. The duo welcomed their little one Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz," a statement from the couple shared via BBC, adding, "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."
The duo paid homage to Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. The nickname was given by the close family to the Queen when she was a child. Prince Philip was the last person who referred to the Queen as Lillibet. Princess Diana also got a nod from the couple; The newborn baby girl’s middle name Diana pays tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Prince William & Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte, also has Diana as one of her middle names. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a statement from the couple explained. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.
Lili's last name should sound familiar to followers of the famous family. Not only is it shared with her big brother, Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie, 2, it’s also used by some other descendants of their great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Drop the royal family last name you hate so much and name the kid blah blah Markle!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
They abuse and accuse the royal family all day and all night, yet go name their kid the Queen's name. Suck ups!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Hate this cunning pair...they are trying to play victim and cash on Diana's popularity...btw..I am brown...
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Congratulations to the parents and family and welcome baby Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Did not he want to "break the cycle" of the "pain and suffering"? Why carrying their names? Could not afford to lose the title?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
DramaBaazi
Anonymous 20 hours ago
These two are milking in the name of Diana. Why are they even in the news
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Frog hits the jackpot and the prince is still cluless
Anonymous 21 hours ago
so sweet.