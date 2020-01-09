Meghan Markle & Prince Harry wish Kate Middleton on 38th birthday; Kensington Palace thanks fans

The photo was shared on the official social media accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton -- Kensington Royal.

As Kate Middleton celebrates her 38th birthday today, the Kensington Palace shared a brand new photo of the Duchess and thanked fans and well-wishers for all the love and birthday wishes. The photo was shared on the official social media accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton -- Kensington Royal. Sharing an unseen picture of Kate in the outdoors, the photo caption read, "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday! Photo by @MattPorteous." In the picture, a smiling Kate can be seen sitting upright in a jeans and knit sweater outfit.

The comments section on the post was flooded with wishes for Kate, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 's official Instagram account -- Sussex Royal - dropped a comment on Kate's birthday post. The wish read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today."

Take a look at Meghan and Harry's wishes for Kate Middleton below:

Kate Middleton turns 38 today and the Duchess of Cambridge, who is known for her quiet celebrations, is reportedly spending the day with husband Prince William and their three kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry made their explosive announcement of stepping back as 'senior' members of the royal family a few hours before Kate's birthday on 9 January. Royal fans could not help but point out Meghan and Harry's choice of timing to share their big news.

Here's wishing Kate Middleton a very happy birthday!

