Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's body language, voice tone from Oprah's interview to be the focus of new special

Now, according to latest report in Variety, Discovery UK will be rehashing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah to closely study their mannerisms.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's body language, voice tone from Oprah's interview to be the focus of new special.
It has been more than a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah aired. The couple dished out several revelations about their life as working members of the royal family. From allegations of racism to receiving close to no help for mental health, the couple candidly opened up about several issues including the British press. Now, according to latest report in Variety, Discovery UK will be rehashing this interview to closely study Harry and Meghan's mannerisms. 

Titled “Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary”, the new special will dissect and examine the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "speech, tone of voice, movements and expressions frame by frame, discussing the allegations of racism against the royal family, Markle’s mental health struggles, and Harry’s fractured relationship with his family," revealed Variety. 

Speaking to the portal, “In one of our most ambitious investigative specials to date, the royal interview that divided the world is going under the microscope. It promises to serve up some ground-breaking insights that may finally put to bed questions around the claims that made headlines.” The show will be premiering this Friday and will take a deep dive into the explosive interview. 

For the unversed, Meghan and Harry during the interview had revealed that there were concerns regarding their son Archie's skin colour among royal family members before he was born. They also spoke about their relationship with their respective father's and how drastically things have changed since Harry and Meghan got married. 

