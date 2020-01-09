Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell decision leaves Prince William ANGRY; Buckingham Palace blindsided?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stunned the world when they announced that they are stepping down as “senior” royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their Instagram account to make the announcement. The news shocked all royal fans and it seems like the royals were taken by surprise as well. Sources close to the British royal family have now revealed that Meghan and Harry's decision came as a surprise to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and other royal family members.
An insider told Page Six that Harry and Meghan did not inform any of the palace members before making the announcement. The source explained that the royals need "time to figure this out, and Meghan and Harry made their announcement without consulting them." The grapevine added, "If they had consulted the palace first, they would have been asked to hold off their announcement to work through the complicated issues first.”
A source echoed similar thoughts while speaking to BBC. "BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’," a BBC reporter tweeted. Another insider told The Sun that Harry's older brother Prince William is raging over the development. "Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage," the insider revealed. The source also revealed that the Queen is "deeply upset."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
After Meghan and Harry's bombshell announcement, Buckingham Palace released a short statement addressing the development. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the statement read.
What do you think of the royal development? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set NEW rules for the media after their SHOCKING announcement
Add new comment