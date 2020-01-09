Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's decision gets MAJOR REACTIONS from Piers Morgan, Amy Schumer, Trevor Noah
If you thought the year 2019 was 'bumpy' for the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry probably dropped the biggest bomb of 2020. If you have just tuned in, let us get to you up to date with all the drama that happening in the royal family. For starters, Meghan and Harry have announced their decision to step back as 'senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their decision in a statement that was issued on late Wednesday night (IST). The big news has sent social media into a tizzy and garnered some major reactions from all over.
Leading the way are Hollywood celebrities like Amy Schumer, Piers Morgan, Ava DuVernay, Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah among others who couldn't help but comment on the matter -- which also included jokes. British television personality Piers Morgan, who has many times spoken against Meghan, went all out and ripped the couple's decision apart.
Piers wrote, "People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case," among a barrage of other tweets. Actress Amy Schumer shared a rather hilarous photo and wrote, "Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support." Whereas, comedian Trevor Noah and host Andy Cohen invited the couple on their chat shows.
Meghan and Harry revealed that they plan to balance their life in UK and North America. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
Take a look at some of the reactions to Meghan and Harry's major news:
