Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's future to be discussed at length by royal family in a summit on Monday

The royal family crisis is one of the most controversial subject in recent times. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a major bomb last week stating their wish to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, the Palace has been working round the clock to work out a solution. While multiple reports stated that the family was caught blindsided by their announcement, a latest report reveals that the royal family will be holding a summit on Monday.

According to BBC, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at the queen's Sandringham estate, a palace source told the publication. As for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is currently in Canada and will most likely to call or appear on a video call for the meeting from Canada. Meghan returned to Canada to be with Son Archie Harrison, two days after the announcement.

The summit on Monday comes after a series of discussions that have taken place through the week. However, the summit will be the first one when everyone comes together including Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision will require intense discussion. As Meghan and Harry stated, their plan is 'to carve out a progressive new role within this institution'. The report added that there is a genuine agreement among the royal family that such an important decision will take time.

Meghan and Harry's royal roles will be discussed at length as they disclosed their wish to spend time in the UK as well as North America. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

