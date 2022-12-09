Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix series: 15 major revelations made by the royal couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now making headlines with their latest appearance in the docuseries which is being streamed on Netflix. The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, which has been titled Harry & Meghan, were released on the OTT platform on December 8, Thursday. The Netflix docuseries has already garnered attention with some explosive revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially about their bond with the other royal family members. Here we present the 15 major revelations made by the royal couple in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. Have a look...

Harry worried 'History would repeat itself' In one of the episodes of Harry & Meghan, the Duke Of Sussex revealed that he feared that 'history would repeat itself,' when he married Meghan Markle. According to Prince Harry, he was worried for his wife and thought that she might end up like his late mother, Princess Diana. He also added that he wanted to protect his family at any cost, without thinking about what people might think about it. Prince Harry about the British royal family's bad treatment of women Surprisingly, The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the history of the British royal family's bad treatment of women, especially the ones who enter as new members. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," said Prince Harry. Meghan Markle on their 'Formal' private meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton In one of the episodes, Meghan Markle recalled her 'formal' private meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the Duchess of Sussex, she learned that the British royal family members follow the etiquette not only publicly, but also in their private meetings. "I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," she said. Meghan Markle's 'Ripped jeans' look for her first dinner with William and Kate The former actress also revealed that she was in a pair of ripped jeans, and barefoot, when Prince William and Kate Middleton came over for their first private dinner together. "I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she added.

Meghan Markle didn't know she had to curtsey in front of Queen Elizabeth II The Duchess of Sussex also revealed she had no idea that she will have to do a curtsey in front of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry recalled that his grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan Markle met. "She had no idea what it all consisted of. It was a bit of a shock to the system for her," revealed Harry. Meghan initially thought Harry was joking, when he reminded her to do a curtsey in front of his grandmother. Prince Harry on Royal family members' urge to marry someone who 'fits the mould' The Duke of Sussex revealed that the Royal family members generally have the urge to marry someone who would 'fit the mould' effortlessly. "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart," said Prince Harry. Prince Harry on how Buckingham Palace reacted when Meghan Markle was harassed In the Netflix series, Prince Harry got candid about how Buckingham Palace reacted when Meghan Markle was harassed by a major section of the British media, during the early days of their relationship. He recalled that the Palace instructed everyone to not say anything. "It was almost like a rite of passage," said Harry. Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview an 'Orchestrated reality show' On the third episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her engagement interview, which she described as an "Orchestrated reality show." Meghan Markle recalled how they had a full-fledged rehearsal session, before going out and giving the interview. The Duchess of Sussex didn't get permission to invite her niece to the wedding Meghan Markle revealed that the British Royal family didn't give her permission to invite her niece Ashleigh Hale, the daughter of her half-sister Samantha Markle with whom she shares a close bond, to the wedding.

Harry and Meghan first met on Instagram In one of the episodes, Harry revealed that he met Meghan for the first time on Instagram, after one of their common friends posted a picture of the Duchess of Sussex with a snapchat filter, on her feed. Meghan's dating rule for Harry The couple went together for a trip to Botswana, just a month after they started their long-distance dating. They developed a strong bond and got into a serious relationship with each other after the trip. After that, Meghan made a rule that they need to meet every two weeks. Harry and Meghan's last night as a 'private' couple The royal couple went on their last date as a 'private' couple on October 29, 2016, after the British media discovered their secret relationship. Harry and Meghan went on a double date with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, to a Halloween party. The Royal family was 'Incredibly impressed' with Meghan, but had an issue with her profession Prince Harry revealed that the Royal family was 'Incredibly impressed with Meghan Markle, when they met her for the first time. However, they were concerned with the fact that Harry is in a serious relationship with an American actress, and had an issue with her profession. The British royal family thought Harry and Meghan won't last Harry also revealed how the British royal family members thought their relationship won't last for long, as Meghan is an American actress. "There's a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint, You know, Hollywood? It's very easy for them to typecast that," added the former actress. Harry on one of his 'biggest mistakes' The Duke of Sussex opened up on one of the biggest mistakes in his life, which was wearing a 'Nazi' costume to a party. "It was probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life, I felt so ashamed afterward. All I wanted to do was make it right. We sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I learned from that," said Prince Harry.

