Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new book REVEALS Queen's royal lessons, Duchess' unusual gift to William & more

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell book Finding Freedom is officially on the racks for sale. Here are a few excerpts from the book about the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell biography Finding Freedom has hit the rack. An excerpt from the book was previously shared and it had led to tongues wagging. Now, with the book on sale, royal fans are getting a taste of the good, bad and ugly days that Meghan and Harry went through from the time they first date to moving their base out of the United Kingdom. A number of revelations revealed in the past few weeks. This included the former Suits actress's relationship with Kate Middleton, the fiasco surrounding Meghan and her father ahead of the royal wedding, and more.

Now, the book has given us a better understanding of the events that unfolded. Although we aren't spilling all the beans, here are a few of the revelations that stood out:

Queen's royal classes for Meghan:

Via Tatler, much like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle was subjected to special royal classes by the Queen. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand shared the Duchess's first solo engagement with the Queen and revealed, "The Queen was wonderful, warm, and generous toward the new Duchess, a source close to Her Majesty said. She made sure Meghan knew what was going on and made her feel very much at home because it was her first trip. Indeed, before the two stepped off the train, the Queen gifted Meghan with a delicate pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings."

Meghan's unusual first gift for Prince William:

Yahoo Style UK reported that the former Suits star presented the Duke of Cambridge with an unusual gift during her first Christmas at Sandringham, in 2017. It is revealed that Meghan gave William a spoon with the words "cereal killer” written on it. The gift was a "huge hit".

The book also revealed that Meghan was nervous when she met William for the first time. The duo met in Kensington in November 2016. William's first few words to Meghan during the meeting were, "I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother’s face”.

The mystery of Meghan's tiara fiasco finally resolved:

In the days leading up to the couple's summer wedding, reports did the rounds claiming Meghan was unhappy with the tiara lent to her from the royal collection. However, the book clarifies that it wasn't Meghan but Harry was involved in the row. The book claimed Harry was involved in a spat with the Queen’s right-hand woman. Angela Kelly reportedly delayed Meghan's hair trial with the tiara which left Harry "furious". He apparently approached his grandmother to propel the process.

Harry's secret Instagram account:

Well before the Royal Sussex came into being, Meghan was known to have a public Instagram account. But the book has now revealed that the Duke of Sussex was also secretly on Instagram. Harry used the platform with the handle @SpikeyMau5. Apparently Meghan followed the account instantly following their first date. She then posted a heart candy photo that read, "Kiss Me" and captioned in, "Lovehearts in #London." The excerpt said, "Whether it had meaning to anyone else, Harry got the message."

One of Archie's Nanny was fired within two days:

It was no secret that Archie's night nurse was sacked at an early stage of her tenure with the couple. The book now explains the reason. The couple reportedly fired the nurse for "unprofessional behaviour." The couple reportedly found a replacement instantly but they were not comfortable owing to the previous experience. "The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job, but because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly. After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely," the book said.

More details about Archie:

The book revealed that Archie was eight days late. A friend told the authors that those days were “the longest eight days of her life”. Meghan continued her yoga routines and regular dog walks despite the delay.

Another portion of the book also revealed that Archie joined Meghan to the "Happy Clappy" babies and parents' music class. The former actress left fellow parents "wide-eyed" while Archie reached out for the tambourine to participate in the class.

Harry and the Queen:

Although the couple decided to leave the UK, the book suggests that Harry is still in contact with the Queen. Ahead of the Queen's Coronavirus message, Harry spoke with the Queen. The couple's decision to step down left the Queen "devastated." A senior member of the royal household said, "The element of surprise, the blindsiding of the Queen, for the other principals who are all very mindful of this, rightfully, it was deeply upsetting."

