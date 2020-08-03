  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's non royal roles updated on Royal Family website; HUGE chunk of info removed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s section on the Royal Family website has been updated and the new changes suggest that the royals have removed a huge chunk of information from both their sections.
9356 reads Mumbai
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's non royal roles updated on Royal Family website; HUGE chunk of info removedMeghan Markle & Prince Harry's non royal roles updated on Royal Family website; HUGE chunk of info removed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royal in January this year, the royal family has updated their website and have cut out large sections of Meghan Markle's page from the official page. After marrying Prince Harry back in 2018, Meghan's biography was added alongside her new husband, the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, chunks of it have now vanished, including details of her pre-royal charity work and her passion for feminism.

 

They have been replaced with details of her move to the US with Harry, and the couple's decision to quit the royal family. The About the Duchess of Sussex section now simply reads: "The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess have one child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor." It then goes on to explain their new non-royal lives, stating: "As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family." "They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home. 

 

"The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. The Duchess’ official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel."

 

Prior to this recent change, the section used to feature a lot of details of Meghan's pre-royal life, labelling her as a "proud feminist" with a "keen awareness of social issues". It also spoke about her young campaigning, including how she worked to get a TV advert for washing up liquid changed to get rid of a sexist comment. Details of Meghan's charity work do still feature--but only in the specific Charity section. 

 

Similar changes have also been made to Harry's page, however his site still contains details of his charity work. Before listing the projects he's worked on, including the Invictus Games, it states: "The Duke of Sussex is sixth in line to the throne and the younger son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He spent ten years working in the Armed Forces, ending operational duties in 2015. During his service, he conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan with the British Army.”

 

"As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family,” the site reads.

 

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to be permanently exiled post their controversial biographical book’s release?

Credits :Mirror UK, Getty Images, Royal UK

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement