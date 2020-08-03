Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's non royal roles updated on Royal Family website; HUGE chunk of info removed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s section on the Royal Family website has been updated and the new changes suggest that the royals have removed a huge chunk of information from both their sections.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royal in January this year, the royal family has updated their website and have cut out large sections of Meghan Markle's page from the official page. After marrying Prince Harry back in 2018, Meghan's biography was added alongside her new husband, the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, chunks of it have now vanished, including details of her pre-royal charity work and her passion for feminism.

They have been replaced with details of her move to the US with Harry, and the couple's decision to quit the royal family. The About the Duchess of Sussex section now simply reads: "The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess have one child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor." It then goes on to explain their new non-royal lives, stating: "As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family." "They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home.

"The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. The Duchess’ official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel."

Prior to this recent change, the section used to feature a lot of details of Meghan's pre-royal life, labelling her as a "proud feminist" with a "keen awareness of social issues". It also spoke about her young campaigning, including how she worked to get a TV advert for washing up liquid changed to get rid of a sexist comment. Details of Meghan's charity work do still feature--but only in the specific Charity section.

Similar changes have also been made to Harry's page, however his site still contains details of his charity work. Before listing the projects he's worked on, including the Invictus Games, it states: "The Duke of Sussex is sixth in line to the throne and the younger son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He spent ten years working in the Armed Forces, ending operational duties in 2015. During his service, he conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan with the British Army.”

"As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family,” the site reads.

