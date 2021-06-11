Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's secret birth plan revealed; Couple enjoyed daughter Lili's 'birth in peace'

Unlike the first time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are now in the US, welcomed their daughter at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital which is a short drive from their Montecito home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became doting parents for a second time last week as they welcomed their daughter Lili on 4 June. The couple announced her arrival only two days later on the Archewell website and revealed that the baby and mum are doing completely fine. Unlike the first time, Meghan and Harry, who are now in the US, welcomed their daughter at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The hospital is a short drive from Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito, California home. According to a latest report in People, their super secret birth plan came together after meticulous planning. A source revealed to the portal, "They looked at several hospitals before they settled on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Meghan loves that it's female-founded."

The report further revealed that Meghan was taken care by Dr. Melissa Drake who worked in tandem with Dr. Gowri Motha in the UK, who was present during Archie's birth at London's Portland Hospital.

Meghan and Harry kept all details of the delivery extremely private and their security played a big role. The source added, "Security and privacy were also priorities. They had a big security team that the hospital needed to accommodate."

Thanks to their security and the hospital privacy, Meghan and Harry were grateful for all of it. "Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace," the source revealed.

While they are now back home in Montecito, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend on rushing back to work. While their projects will continue to operate on the sidelines, they are taking some time off. "Meghan and Harry are taking time off to focus on their family. They want to have a long summer break together as a family," the source added.

