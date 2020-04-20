Meghan Markle promotes Disney's Elephant in 1st TV appearance since royal exit: I've been very lucky

Meghan Markle made her first TV appearance since the royal exit. She appeared on Good Morning America to promote Disney Plus' Elephant.

Meghan Markle made her first appearance since her royal exit. The former Duchess of Sussex has lent her voice to Disney Plus' upcoming movie Elephant. The makers shared a glimpse of her contribution in the movie through the trailer shared earlier this month. Now, the actress appeared on Good Morning America in a pre-recorded video. In the interview aired on April 20, Meghan said, "I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life."

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety," she said. "I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way," Meghan added.

GMA had announced on April 19 that Meghan was appearing on the show's Monday episode. A rep confirmed that she wasn't appearing live on the show. In the trailer released earlier this month, Meghan's lines included "Shani has already lost track of Jomo. THERE he is!" She is also heard describing an elephant playing in the water. "What is he doing? It's time for a pool party!" she says.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

Meghan's appearance comes hours after Meghan and Harry announced they are breaking all ties with four UK tabloids. Read all about it here: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blacklist four UK tabloids; Say 'Opinion on us can't be based on a lie'

