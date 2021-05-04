Meghan Markle to publish her 1st book inspired by Prince Harry & Archie; Recalls writing it for Father’s Day

Meghan Markle will soon release her first book The Bench. The Duchess also revealed that the children’s novel started out as a poem she wrote for Prince Harry after Archie’s birth.

Meghan Markle has been making most of her time at home in LA. Omid Scobie, who in the past has written the bombshell book about former Duchess’ royal exit, recently announced via Twitter that the former actress has written her first children’s book! What’s more, is that the book is inspired by her husband Prince Harry and the relationship he shares with son their son Archie.

“Duchess Meghan has written her first children’s book, The Bench, about the special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes. It’s out June 8 and is inspired by Prince Harry and Archie’s close relationship. The book is illustrated by Christian Robinson.”

Scobie also tweeted “The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort,” says @penguinrandom.”

The author also enclosed a note from the Duchess herself and revealed that Meghan will be narrating the audiobook. Markle’s statement read: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she stated. “That poem became this story. Christian layered and beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” the former royal concluded.

