Meghan Markle pulled out of Pippa Middleton's ceremony for THIS report but snuck into the wedding reception

Meghan Markle was expected to attend Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton's wedding ceremony. However, the book revealed that she opted out of the ceremony but was present at the reception.

We'll be honest with you, the sudden outburst of information about the royal family has us a little overwhelmed. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's new book on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, titled Finding Freedom, dropped this weekend and it has made some explosive claims. Among the many claims, the book has mentioned about Pippa Middleton's wedding. Kate Middleton's sister tied the knot on May 20, 2017. While several members of the royal family were invited, the new book claims that Pippa had concerns that Meghan and Harry might overshadow the event.

Via Us Weekly, the authors wrote, "The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017. Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event.”

Daily Mail reported that the book claimed Meghan was being extra careful about the outfit she would wear at the wedding, hoping to not attract too much attention. "Meghan put careful thought into her outfit, leaning heavily on Jessica Mulroney to pull together an ensemble that was stylish without being splashy when walking into church with Harry. Her determination not to make a misstep at Pippa's wedding was just one in many actions she took befitting a woman on track to becoming royalty."

However, the former Suits star pulled out of the wedding in the "last minute" when she read a report with the headline, "It’s Meghan v Pippa in the...Wedding of the Rears". Following the headline, Meghan felt she "couldn't possibly turn up" at St Mark's Church, at Englefield Estate, Berkshire, at the ceremony.

She skipped the church ceremony but managed to sneak into the reception and joined the families in celebrations. Via Hello!, the book said Harry dropped Meghan at Airbnb where she dressed up for the reception. "While all the other guests were at the ceremony, Meghan changed into a decidedly unflashy long black gown and did her own makeup," the book reads. Following the ceremony, Harry returned for Meghan and the pair snuck into the wedding reception.

