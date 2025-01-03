Meghan Markle Reaches Major Instagram Milestone Just One Day After Unveiling Personal Account

Meghan Markle’s Instagram has achieved a major milestone within hours of the Duchess of Sussex publishing her first post. The estranged British royal’s namesake account, launched on January 1, has already attracted 1 million followers.

Markle’s social media comeback marks the end of a five-year hiatus that began soon after her engagement to her now-husband, Prince Harry, and her subsequent formal entry into the British aristocracy. It is well-known that active members of the British royal family are barred from having personal social media accounts.

Before her marriage to Harry, the Suits alum enjoyed 3 million followers on the platform.

The Duchess of Sussex kicked off 2025 in a major way by posting on her public IG account for the first time in years. Her first upload was an unfiltered video, potentially shot by her husband.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Markle ran to a beach to write “2025” in the sand before running back off-camera. The video is assumed to have been shot at a beach near Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito, California, where the couple resides with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

On January 2, Markle surprised her followers with a second post, sharing the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Markle served as both host and executive producer for the lifestyle show, which will premiere with eight episodes on January 15.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” Markle wrote in the caption, set to the song Do You Believe in Magic.

Advertisement

The trailer featured the ex-actress cooking, gardening, flower shopping, and baking with friends, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, among other things. Prince Harry, 40, also appeared in the video, wrapping his wife in a hug with champagne glasses on a sunny patio.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are "No Longer Taken Seriously" After a Series of Missteps