Meghan Markle reads her book The Bench to school children amid NYC trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been on their trip to New York City and the Duchess of Sussex has taken to discuss her authored book ‘The Bench’ with school children in Harlem on Friday. The couple visited the 123 Mahalia Jackson Elementary School where Meghan interacted with the children.

The Duchess could be spotted in a red outfit while visiting the school children. She was also seen communicating with the children regarding her book and asking questions about the same. Later, as per ET Canada, the Duchess also took to adorably hugging the children during her visit. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on a trip to New York City where Harry and Meghan visited the One World Observatory to pay tribute to the 9/11 victims and were joined by Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante De Blasio.

Previously, fans also witnessed that Prince Harry’s work briefcase has ‘Archie’s papa’ engraved on it, as their eldest kid’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. This has been the couple’s first outing together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. Prince Harry has been on many events alone, and Meghan had released a video with Melissa McCarthy on her birthday speaking about her 40x40 campaign to mark her 40th birthday.

As the couple is in NYC, they have been invited to be a part of this year’s Global Citizen Live at the Great Lawn in Central Park, where Harry and Meghan will be in attendance to share their opinions on vaccine equity throughout the world.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive in New York to make their FIRST joint appearance since welcoming Lilibet