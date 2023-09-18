Meghan Markle ‘really wanted her children to learn to ski’ continuing royal tradition

During a conversation with Bridget Bridge, wife of an Invictus Games 2025 board member, Meghan expressed her wish for Archie and Lili to learn how to ski. She mentioned Whistler, Canada, as an ideal location for this. “Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski, and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place,” Bridget told The Mirror. “She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn.”

Prince Harry's nostalgia for Canada

During a different discussion, Prince Harry recalled a memorable Canadian moment: the tastiest sandwich he ever ate in Deep Cove, a location with significant ties to Canada. When reflecting on his experiences with the country, he expressed how Canada's climate was calming and restorative. Harry and Meghan both have cherished memories of their time in Canada, where they first debuted as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games and their relationship flourished.

ALSO READ: Why is Meghan Markle not wearing her engagement ring from Prince Harry? Here’s what we know

While the 2023 Invictus Games continued to captivate, thoughts turned to the 2025 Games, with Harry expressing enthusiasm for the Vancouver Island location. Canadian officials warmly welcomed the couple's affection for the country, calling it a homecoming. At the closing ceremony, Meghan, adorned in a stunning Cult Gaia dress, observed proudly as Harry delivered a heartfelt speech, acknowledging the transformative power of sports for recovery. He also offered words of inspiration, reassuring participants that their strength and resilience had touched millions worldwide. The ceremony featured performances by Rita Ora and Eurovision star Sam Ryder, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addressed the audience. Harry's words reminded all that one's true strength lies within, even when uniforms are shed. As the Games concluded, he emphasized the magic brought by the competitors, affirming, "We may have provided the platform, but you provided the magic. And don’t you ever forget that."

ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aiming to shift to Malibu amid breakup rumors? Here’s what we know