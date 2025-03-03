Meghan Markle Recalls Keeping THIS Iconic Suits Outfit As Souvenir; Reveals Why Legal Series Is Like ‘Time Capsule’

Meghan Markle made the transition from acting to being a royal, but her time on Suits is something she’ll cherish forever. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to People magazine while promoting her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Before Markle became a royal, she was an actress who famously portrayed Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits. While reflecting on her time filming the hit series, she told the outlet,

“It’s a time capsule for me.” Markle revealed that she still has the “pencil skirt” that her character wore in the first episode.

“That’s the one thing I kept,” she added. As for her bond with former co-stars, the Duchess revealed that she remained close with Abigail Spencer, who played Dana Scott on the hit series. With the franchise headed for a new spin-off series called Suits LA, Markle shared her two cents on the revival.

“I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air,” she said about the latest Peacock spin-off series. Despite being in front of the camera for a significant amount of time, Markle found filming her Netflix lifestyle series a different experience.

However, creating that show felt like returning to her roots, her pre-royal life before she married Prince Harry in 2018. The mom-of-two recalled that 2014 while filming Suits in Toronto, she launched her food, travel, and wellness blog, The Tig.

After her relationship with the Duke deepened at the time, she decided to delete her blog and embrace her royal role, which is something she doesn’t regret. Now, with the series, she gets to delve into the things she once loved.

She revealed that Prince Harry had a “spark” in his eyes when he saw her be creative and do the things she did back when they fell in love.

With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on March 4, 2025.