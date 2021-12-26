Meghan Markle receives public apology for win in lawsuit against copyright infringement

Meghan Markle has received a public apology statement after her win in the legal battle against copyright infringement involving one of her previous letters to her father Thomas Markle. Markle had addressed her win before, noting that the same has happened because she stood up for what she felt was right.

For those unversed, the publications Mail on Sunday and MailOnline had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy as they had printed a five-page letter she had written to her father Thomas Markle some time after her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. After that, Meghan and the publications were at loggerheads in court, but the final ruling gave judgement against the publications noting the very act to be copyright infringement.

Now, the Mail on Sunday has published an apology on their front page which, a part of which reads, "The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online," via PEOPLE. The apology also stated that the publications have agreed for "financial remedies" after the Duchess of Sussex's win in the legal case.

On December 2, Markle had published a statement about her lawsuit victory. "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right...While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create," a part of her statement read.

