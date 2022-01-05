Meghan Markle receiving 1 pound settlement from Brit media giant after winning invasion of privacy lawsuit

After winning the gruelling battle with Associated Newspapers over the invasion of her privacy, Meghan Markle is set to receive a settlement from the British newspaper, but to say the amount is minuscule would be an understatement. If you arent familiar with which lawsuit we’re referring to, in December, Markle won a ruling in the Court of Appeal in London against the Associated Newspapers’ Mail after they printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

As reported by The Guardian, the former Suits star will receive £1 in damages from the privacy breach. £1 is about the equivalent of 100 INR. She will still receive an additional payout for copyright infringement, but the amount of that settlement is unknown at the moment and is said to be substantial. Mark Stephens, a media lawyer spoke to the outlet and said: “Normally for that kind of invasion of privacy you would expect £75,000 to £125,000. It does show that the curation of her reputation was an area where she had effectively invaded her own privacy.”

While it's highly disrespectful, we’re glad Meghan can put the lawsuit behind her. Although, the former royal may be called to testify on another case. According to a source, as per New York Post, Meghan Markle might be among the dozen or so persons deposed as part of a case filed against Prince Andrew by complainant Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, told Fox News that they may depose Markle because they are looking for witnesses who knew the Duke of York or were in his "inner circle."

