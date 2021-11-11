Meghan Markle recommends a 'dislike button' on Facebook & Instagram to stop negative comments

After quitting social media for more than a year, Meghan Markle has addressed the need for some changes in popular social networks to curb the growing trend of posting negative comments. During her appearance at The New York Times' DealBook conference, Markle has shared her opinions about media in general.

"I think there are strong ways to make strong changes on social media platforms but people have to be brave enough to do it," the Duchess of Sussex began, adding that when people don't use the "like" button, they tend to send "vitriolic" comments due to the lack of a "dislike" button. "As opposed to, if there was a dislike button, wouldn't that hugely shift what you were putting out there? Because you could just like it or dislike it," she added.

Meghan had her own social media account before marrying the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and would use their royal family account after tying the knot with him. Even so, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's social media platform had broken a Guinness World Record in 2019 for passing a million followers count in less than six hours.

However, in several interviews, especially after quitting as senior royals in March 2020, the Duchess had opened up on quitting social media altogether due to the toxicity that she had to tolerate. "Now, you either like it or you have to say something negative, and it's just adding to this really unfortunate cycle that I think is having a ripple effect on women across the board," Meghan noted.

