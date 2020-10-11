Meghan Markle reflects on being 'most trolled person in the entire world'; Clarifies her 'Not Okay' comment

Meghan Markle recalls being the "most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019. She remembers being on maternity leave at the time. She also opened up about her sensational "Not Okay" comment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low since the Megxit. The couple bought a home in the US and have been stayed away from the spotlight. However, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the Duchess joined the Duke for a conversation with Teenager Therapy podcast to discuss the toll social media can take on your mental health. It was then that Meghan opened up about being the "most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019.

Via People, the former Suits actress remembered being on maternity leave when the events were unfolding and she confessed it was "unsurvivable". "I can speak personally too, I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she recalled before she added, "Now, 8 months of that I wasn’t even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.” Meghan noted that regardless of the age if there are untrue statements are being spread, it damages the mental and emotional well-being of a person. Apart from addressing the trolls, Meghan also opened up about her popular "not okay" statement from her ITV interview taken place in South Africa.

The Duchess and Harry were on tour with Archie by their side at the time. Meghan left tongues wagging when she said, "Not many people have asked if I'm OK." The memories came rushing back when the hosts of the podcast asked the couple, "How are you?" Addressing the question, Meghan said, "I didn't realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world, because I said, well, 'Thanks — people haven't really asked me if I'm OK.' I didn't think about that answer."

She recalled the hectic schedule that the couple was on. She confessed that she was extremely tired on the day of the interview and was about to give Archie a bath and head home. "A lot of people don't know that it's like running a marathon. Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed," she said, according to Insider. Harry chipped in to add, "She was still breastfeeding at the time." Meghan then assured the hosts that she has been doing well lately and the past few months have been "layered for everyone." "We certainly can't complain, we are fortunate, we all have our health, we have roofs over our heads," she said.

