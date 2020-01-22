Meghan Markle reflects on her time in UK as she shares photos from her last few royal engagements

In what could be considered as Meghan's last few royal engagements in the UK, the official Instagram handle Sussex Royal shared photos from Meghan's visit to an animal shelter.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially started their life in Canada as the Duke of Sussex reached the country on Tuesday night. While he was spotted at the airport, his wife Meghan was snapped walking her dogs along with son Archie Harrison who was strapped to her in a baby carrier. The pictures since then have gone viral with the couple even issuing a warning to the British media to not publish Meghan's photos. On Wednesday, the couple took to Instagram to reflect on their time in the United Kingdom.

In what could be considered as Meghan's last few royal engagements in the UK, the official Instagram handle Sussex Royal shared photos from Meghan's visit to an animal shelter. The Duchess had paid a visit to the animal welfare charity, Mayhew, in London. Sharing the pictures, the caption read, "The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day."

The photos showed Meghan sitting next to a dog as she keenly watches. "Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period," the post read. Take a look at the official Sussex Royal post:

