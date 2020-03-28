Is Meghan Markle relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig to become financially independent post Megxit?

Is Meghan Markle planning on relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig for financial independence post royal exit? Read on to find out.

Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially step down as senior working royals on March 31, the UK will no longer pay for their security bill, which is a lot of money. Even though they will technically say goodbye to their royal status, the couple will still need to spend a lot on their security, to live peacefully, considering they are public figures. Once they stop getting funds from their country, they will have to look for a regular income source to sustain themselves and it seems like Meghan already has a few ideas.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Meghan is looking forward to writing her cookbook. In 2018, Meghan launched a recipe book titled Together: Our Community Cookbook for charity. The former Hollywood actress is also planning on re-launching her lifestyle blog The Tig. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has landed her first job after bidding goodbye to the royal family. Reportedly, she will narrate a documentary about Elephants.

Meghan and Harry made the royal exit announcement in January and after their brief stay in Canada, they have moved to the US. Earlier this month, it was also announced that Meghan will make an appearance at this year’s Met Gala event. According to The Sun, Meghan has been invited to join Hollywood’s A-list celebrities at the much-anticipated event. This will be her first Hollywood appearance following Megxit. Meghan will reportedly leave her husband at home with their son Archie to attend the event. However, the event which was scheduled to take place on May 4, has been postponed indefinitely amid the Coronavirus crisis.

