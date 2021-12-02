Meghan Markle releases statement after winning privacy case against UK tabloid over a leaked letter

Meghan Markle scored a major victory after a lengthy court battle with the publishers of a tabloid. On Thursday in her privacy and copyright infringement case the Court of Appeal in London ruled in favour of the Duchess of Sussex against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday after they printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father.

Following her court victory, Markle released a statement where she stated that this victory is not for her alone. As reported by People, she further added, "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

The Duchess of Sussex further also added that "In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks."

The original ruling stated that the Mail on Sunday (the tabloid) had breached Meghan's privacy by publishing parts of a handwritten letter that she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in five articles published in February 2019.

The ruling also stated that the Mail on Sunday had infringed on Meghan's copyright by publishing extracts of the letter, which was written by the Duchess of Sussex after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

After the Duchess' win, the case will now return to the High Court for damages to be determined. Although following Thursday's ruling the three-year legal proceedings have now come to a close.

