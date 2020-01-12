Meghan Markle reportedly signs new voice over deal with Disney but there's a twist; Details Inside

According to a report in Deadline, the Duchess of Sussex has signed a deal with Disney on an 'unspecified project'. It is a voice over deal and Meghan is on board.

Days after disclosing their future plan to split time between the UK and North America, Meghan Markle returned to Canada while Prince Harry stayed back to sort out the royal family drama. Now, a latest report reveals that the Duchess of Sussex has gone ahead and signed a deal with Disney. According to a report in Deadline, the Duchess of Sussex has signed a deal with Disney on an 'unspecified project'. It is a voice over deal and Meghan is on board.

In their statement, Meghan and Harry had revealed their intention to work to become 'financially independent'. Now, Meghan Markle's Disney deal comes as a huge surprise. However, if you think the Duchess will be taking home a huge paycheck, then you are mistaken. Turns out, the former Suits actress will reportedly be doing a voice over in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders. The organisation is dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources, ensuring a prosperous and compatible future between people and wildlife.

However, neither the Palace not Disney has confirmed the news as yet. If it does turn out to be true, this will mark Meghan's first stint in the entertainment industry. However, last year the Duchess did turn guest editor for British Vogue. On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from their senior roles in the royal family and work to become financially independent while they continue to serve the crown.

