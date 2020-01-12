Meghan Markle reportedly signs new voice over deal with Disney but there's a twist; Details Inside
Days after disclosing their future plan to split time between the UK and North America, Meghan Markle returned to Canada while Prince Harry stayed back to sort out the royal family drama. Now, a latest report reveals that the Duchess of Sussex has gone ahead and signed a deal with Disney. According to a report in Deadline, the Duchess of Sussex has signed a deal with Disney on an 'unspecified project'. It is a voice over deal and Meghan is on board.
In their statement, Meghan and Harry had revealed their intention to work to become 'financially independent'. Now, Meghan Markle's Disney deal comes as a huge surprise. However, if you think the Duchess will be taking home a huge paycheck, then you are mistaken. Turns out, the former Suits actress will reportedly be doing a voice over in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders. The organisation is dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources, ensuring a prosperous and compatible future between people and wildlife.
However, neither the Palace not Disney has confirmed the news as yet. If it does turn out to be true, this will mark Meghan's first stint in the entertainment industry. However, last year the Duchess did turn guest editor for British Vogue. On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from their senior roles in the royal family and work to become financially independent while they continue to serve the crown.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
