Meghan Markle RETURNING to TV; Duchess chats with Ellen DeGeneres about life before marrying Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will finally make a return to the small screen this week at her sit-down interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres! The former royal is set to appear on Ellen’s show and the studio has already releaser a teaser clip from the episode which drops hints on what the duo will talk about. In the clip, Markle at one point gets nostalgic about her life as a working actress before she married Prince Harry, Meghan said: “I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say ‘break a leg, I hope you get it.’ So driving today was very different.”

Remembering the old car she used to drive, the Duchess laughed and said: “It had a life of its own so I had this very old Ford Explore Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.” When Ellen asked if anyone noticed, Meghan said: “No I would play it off, I’d go ‘Oh, I’m just looking for my resume, highlighters for my script. Maybe it’s back there,’ and then crawl in and close it.”

In other news, Meghan has been keeping busy calling US senators to raise the issue of paid leaves. According to Markle's representatives, via ET Canada, the Duchess is "making outreach to members of congress in her personal capacity as an engaged citizen.” In her open letter addressed to Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi from the US Senate, Markle had urged them as an "engaged citizen and a parent" to sanction paid leaves for working parents amid the pandemic so that families in the US could take care of their kids. She had opened up on her experience of growing up in a family where her parents worked hard to make ends meet.

