Meghan Markle RETURNING to UK for the first time since Megxit in September to honour Princess Diana?

After his recent and short appearance at Princess Diana’s statue unveiling, Prince Harry may be returning to the UK very soon, and this time with his family! There is said to be another memorial event planned for Harry’s late mum Princess Diana and the Duke of Sussex is due to return with Meghan Markle for the even, according to The Sun.

While Harry has visited his motherland twice since Megxit, this will mark Meghan’s first trip back to the UK since January 2020 when the duo stepped down as royals. Harry has just returned home to LA after a whirlwind trip to the UK where he helped Prince William unveil a statue of his late mother at Kensington Palace.

According to a royal insider who spoke to The Sun, while it will be soon after Lilibet’s birth, there is a possibility that Meghan will join Harry in September. Speaking of the reunion between William and Harry at the statue unveiling on Thursday, a source told The Sun: "There were no peace talks and distance remains there.” Harry and William stood shoulder to shoulder on Thursday as they unveiled the statue of the Princess of Wales on what would have been her 60th birthday. "It is a step forward but this was not the time or the place. "September is a date pencilled in for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return."

The memorial in September is due to be confirmed this month, reports said.

