Meghan Markle RETURNS to Canada without Prince Harry after bombshell announcement? Find Out

The royal family has started 2020 on a controversial note, courtesy Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shock waves all over when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family on 8 January, 2020. In a statement that has garnered more backlash than the power couple would have ever imagined, a latest report reveals that Meghan Markle has now returned to Canada amid the royal family drama. On Thursday, #Megxit trended big time on Twitter with netizens and celebs from all over reacting to the news.

According to a latest report in BBC, Meghan Markle has returned to Canada amid ongoing discussions over the future role for her and the Duke of Sussex in the Royal Family. The report revealed that Queen Elizabeth, the Prince of Wales - Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge -- Prince William have come together along with the royal staff to figure out a solution to Meghan and Harry's decision.

BBC's royal correspondent Jonny Dymond quoted Palace sources and revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan's decision was personal and they did not consult any other royal about releasing their statement. Naturally, senior members of the family were left blindsided. Dymond also confirmed that Meghan has left for Canada. However, as per Harper's Bazaar's royal correspondent Omid Scobie, Prince Harry and Meghan will head back to Canada soon.

In a shocking statement on 8 January 2020, Meghan and Harry said that they were stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and will henceforth work to become 'financially independent'.

