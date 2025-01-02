Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram For The First Time Since Marrying Prince Harry; Catch Her Debut Post HERE

2025 marked a new beginning for Meghan Markle, as the Suits alum—who disabled all her personal social media accounts following her marriage to Prince Harry—rejoined Instagram on January 1.

Meghan kicked off the new year with a new account on the platform under the handle @meghan, which was long suspected to belong to the Duchess of Sussex. Her first post featured a video of herself wearing an all-white ensemble and running on the beach.

In the video, she wrote "2025" in the sand before running back off camera.

Myriad media outlets reported that Prince Harry filmed the unfiltered video at a public beach near their Montecito, California, home. The update comes over two years after the former actress first hinted at her Instagram return in a conversation with The Cut.

“Do you want to know a secret?” she teased in a wide-ranging interview published in August 2022. “I’m getting back… on Instagram.” Although Meghan later revealed in the same interview that she was unsure about following through, she had maintained a presence on the photo and video-sharing platform in the past.

Before joining the British royal family in 2018, Meghan had 3 million followers on an Instagram account under her own name, as well as a lifestyle blog, The Tig. She shut down her beloved blog in April 2017, a few months before getting engaged to Harry, and deleted her social media pages the following January.

During Meghan and Harry’s time as active members of the royal family, updates about them appeared on the @KensingtonRoyal account alongside news about Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, publishing these updates proved challenging due to strict royal protocols.

“There’s literally a structure by which, if you want to release photos of your child as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” Meghan explained in the aforementioned interview. She questioned why she should share photos of her child with the media before sharing them with the people they love. Meghan and Harry share two children: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The couple also maintained an independent professional account under the handle @SussexRoyal while serving as members of the royal family. However, that account stopped being updated after they stepped down from royal duties in 2020. While the page remains online, comments are disabled.

