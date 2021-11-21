Meghan Markle REVEALS how her friends reacted to her biggest hairstyle fail in middle school

Meghan Markle has opened up on one of the biggest hairstyle fails back in middle school when she wanted to look like a British sitcom character but her friends thought otherwise! During her appearance on The Ellen Show, Markle hilariously recalled the one time she wanted to get a haircut like Andie MacDowell from Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Revealing the details, the Duchess of Sussex said that she was 10 or 11 at the time when she was "obsessed" with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral. "All I wanted was that perfect curly little haircut," Markle said while gushing about the 1994 drama starring MacDowell and Hugh Grant.

However, as she went to the hairdresser with her mother and got the hairstyle done, Markle recalled thinking that that haircut looked "amazing" on her and that she indeed looked like Andie MacDowell. But, the Duchess of Sussex then revealed how her friends reacted to the hairstyle and how she later understood that the cut didn't really look that great on her!

"I went to school, and they said I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons. It was a real bummer," Markle hilariously recalled.

The Sussex royal has time and again sported casual yet elegant hairdos including her famous messy bun which she sported during her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. She has also been seen embracing her wavy curls on several occasions and 'keeping it natural' has been her motto with haircuts and styles.

