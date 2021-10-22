Meghan Markle reveals how ‘overjoyed but overwhelmed’ she & Prince Harry were after welcoming Lilibet

Meghan Markle recently made a case for parents to have access to paid family leave. The Duchess opened up and shared her own experience after the birth of her second child, daughter Lilibet who was born on June 2021. In an open letter written to U.S. Congress, obtained by US Weekly, Meghan wrote: “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

She added, “No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan). In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line."

“Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists. This is about putting families above politics.” With her letter, Meghan explained how all families do not have the option of choosing to stay home with a new baby. With paid family leave in place, any family would be able to do the same.

Prince Harry who also shares son Archie, 2 with Meghan previously said “Two is definitely a juggle,” at the 2021 WellChild Awards in July, adding that his youngest child Lilibet is “very chilled” so far.

