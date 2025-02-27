Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Will Cameo in Netflix Series With Love, Meghan; Here's What We Know

Meghan Markle gives a sneak peek at her Netflix show pre-premiere, with a Prince Harry cameo. In anticipation of its premiere on March 4, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has unveiled and dropped new teaser clips.

On February 26, Markle posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her newly created Instagram account to promote the show before its release.

The clip, shot in Montecito, California, shows Meghan in different everyday moments—dancing in the kitchen, beekeeping, and baking—accompanied by her production crew and special guests. The clip closes with a quick but heartwarming cameo from Prince Harry, who walks alongside her as they step out of the set together.

"Six more days until our show launches on Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins," Meghan captioned.

The Duchess launched the series in January with a trailer that highlighted her enthusiasm for every day yet significant moments. The preview shows Meghan cooking, plucking flowers, and working with a beehive as The Lovin' Spoonful's Do You Believe in Magic plays in the background. "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," she says in the clip.

As per People, the series was delayed due to the LA wildfires, during which Markle stated, "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

Netflix presents the series as a fresh lifestyle series of practical advice interwoven with honest conversations. Meghan Markle's method is playful, not perfect, and invites people to see beauty in the everyday.

With Love, Meghan launches on March 4 on Netflix.