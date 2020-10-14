Meghan Markle REVEALS the reason behind her social media absence; Says it's ‘For my own self-preservation’

Meghan Markle recently opened up about being absent from social media and shared her thoughts on how she thinks social media is addictive. The Duchess also revealed its just a way of “self-preservation” for her.

Meghan Markle recently opened up about her social media presence. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex opened up in a virtual chat with Fortune during the Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on October 13 and during the chat, revealed why she has avoided social media in recent years.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us —that was a whole team — and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have,” she explained.

“I’ve made a personal choice to not have an account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways, that’s helpful for me. I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user,” she went on to say.

