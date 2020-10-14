  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle REVEALS the reason behind her social media absence; Says it's ‘For my own self-preservation’

Meghan Markle recently opened up about being absent from social media and shared her thoughts on how she thinks social media is addictive. The Duchess also revealed its just a way of “self-preservation” for her.
12310 reads Mumbai
Meghan Markle REVEALS the reason behind her social media absenceMeghan Markle REVEALS the reason behind her social media absence; Says it's ‘For my own self-preservation’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghan Markle recently opened up about her social media presence. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex opened up in a virtual chat with Fortune during the Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on October 13 and during the chat, revealed why she has avoided social media in recent years.

 

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us —that was a whole team — and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have,” she explained.

 

“I’ve made a personal choice to not have an account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways, that’s helpful for me. I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user,” she went on to say.

 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share special update on baby Archie; Say ‘we are fortunate to watch him grow’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Most Powerful Next Gen Summit, Getty Images

You may like these
Meghan Markle reflects on being 'most trolled person in the entire world'; Clarifies her 'Not Okay' comment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a date night with friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Montecito
Patrick J Adams REVEALS it's 'pure fear' why he hasn't been in touch recently with Suits co star Meghan Markle
Suits star Patrick J Adams REVEALS he misses his friend Meghan Markle: I don't really have any regular contact
Prince Harry CRITICISES UK for being racist; Says ‘wasn’t aware of many issues’ before meeting Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle feels whatever she says ‘ends up being inflammatory’; Says actual thoughts aren't controversial

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement